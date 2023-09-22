Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

The Dolphins' high-flying offense might be without one of its star wide receivers against the Broncos on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play as he remains in concussion protocol.
Waddle sustained the concussion in the fourth quarter of Miami's win over the rival Patriots on Sept. 17, when New England linebacker Marte Mapu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on a pass that fell incomplete.
The third-year wideout has played a sidekick role to Tyreek Hill (16 catches, 255 yards, three touchdowns) through two games, placing second on the team with eight receptions for 164 yards, but he's a formidable weapon whose presence allows the offense under Tua Tagovailoa to operate at its zenith.
If he does miss Sunday's contest, Miami will have to lean more heavily on receivers Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft to keep Denver's D honest against a threat like Hill.
Waddle has two more days to complete the protocol, but his participation in Friday's session is a positive sign regardless after he sat out the previous two days.
The Dolphins and Bears kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.