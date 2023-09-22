NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Scoring explosion in clash of winless teams; Bucs upset Eagles

Chicago has stayed away from designed quarterback runs to start the year -- and the team has also stayed away from the end zone. After struggling early last season, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy eventually gave in, ramping up the number of designed QB runs in Week 7’s Monday Night Football win over New England. This week’s opponent, Kansas City, is a heavy-man defensive team, which means opposing passers have more opportunities to scramble; in 2022, the Chiefs allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks. Look for Justin Fields to go back to his feet more in Arrowhead and rush for at least 100 yards.