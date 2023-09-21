NFL QB Index, Week 3: Sam Howell vaults into top 15; Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts slip

2023 stats: 2 games | 68 pct | 352 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble





I’ve been in the wait-and-see crowd on Ridder to this point. Let the record show he made a positive statement to my faction in Week 2. It wasn’t a resounding message -- there were, after all, the typical ups and downs that come with watching an inexperienced passer -- but I was highly impressed by how Ridder delivered with his back against the wall. He did a little bit of everything, running for important gains to set up a Younghoe Koo field goal, taking off on a read option for a rushing touchdown in Atlanta’s frantic comeback, and showing off his ability to throw on the run. He also connected with Drake London on a couple of very important passes, with one going for a touchdown just before halftime and the other moving Atlanta into Green Bay territory on the possession that ended in the game-winning field goal. He missed some throws, sure, and should have been picked off by Jaire Alexander earlier in the game, but the moxie is what grabbed me when watching his performance. It helps to have Bijan Robinson in the backfield, too.