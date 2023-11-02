NFL QB Index, Week 9: Jalen Hurts back on top; Patrick Mahomes slips to No. 3

2023 stats: 8 games | 62.8 pct | 1,569 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 8 pass TD | 5 INT | 258 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 8 fumbles





NOTE: Arizona dealt Dobbs to Minnesota ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, roughly 24 hours after announcing he would not start in the Cardinals’ Week 9 game.





The Dobbs era in Arizona ended with a thud Sunday. He made his usual positive impact with his legs, completed a handful of nice throws (including a dime to Marquise Brown for a late touchdown), and also threw a couple of interceptions in a seven-point loss to Baltimore. When coach Jonathan Gannon announced Dobbs would not be considered for the starting lineup entering Week 9 (prior to trading him to the Vikings), I questioned the decision. Dobbs hadn’t been terrible in his eight starts, especially considering the circumstances in which he was forced to operate, and I felt it was likely an indication of two intentions: Arizona was ready to welcome Kyler Murray back but might want to get a look at rookie Clayton Tune before turning to the franchise quarterback. The Cardinals might have also been signaling they were ready to trade Dobbs, which ended up proving to be true. In total, Dobbs deserves commendation for making the most of a bad situation. That’s all you can ask of a backup acquired two weeks before the start of a season, after all. We’ll see if he eventually assumes a similar role in Minnesota, where the Vikings are searching for answers after losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury.