Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) to start Sunday vs. Cardinals

Published: Nov 03, 2023 at 01:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's the end of another work week, and for the first time in at least a month, Deshaun Watson appears set to play without limitation.

The Browns quarterback did not receive a designation on Cleveland's Friday injury report ahead of the Browns' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, meaning he is expected to start.

The lack of designation comes as a surprise, considering Watson's status has been a news item since Week 4. Because of a shoulder injury suffered in Cleveland's Week 3 win over Tennessee, Watson missed starts in Weeks 4 and 6, returned in Week 7 before exiting in the first quarter of the Browns' win over the Colts, then sat out of Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Seattle. Both rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and veteran PJ Walker have started in place of Watson over that span, with Walker handling the majority of the signal-calling duties.

Cleveland's Week 8 loss seemed to lead most everyone to the same conclusion: The Browns need a better option under center than Walker if they hope to stay in the race for the AFC North crown. Cleveland largely kept quiet at the trade deadline, shipping Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit, but declining to make a move at quarterback.

Related Links

Watson participated in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices ahead of Sunday's game and spoke with reporters following the latter session, giving the same vague responses regarding his health after two straight tests of his injured rotator cuff.

"I mean, it's getting better each and every day. The arrow's going up," Watson said on Thursday. "The process has been very, very good, and we're just steady, just going day-to-day and just making sure that we're doing everything we can to build that strength and everything."

Watson's ongoing shoulder problem has driven local media members to pay close attention to otherwise irrelevant details, such as perceived velocity of passes thrown by Watson in practice, especially after his attempts clearly lacked adequate zip in his brief showing against Indianapolis. The results are intentionally inconclusive -- Cleveland has no obligation to reveal any hard data on how hard Watson can throw the football -- but the quarterback did admit he believes resting last week may have improved his chances of taking the field in Week 9.

"I guess it did. The biggest thing was they don't want to put me in the spot where I re-injured the shoulder," Watson said. "So there's a fine line that you got to play with, and you just got to make sure you doing all the stuff that you need before you can go back out there."

The Browns have kept details to themselves throughout most of this process, leaving media members to rely almost solely on the brief time they're allowed to watch Watson participate in practice during the week, and on the Friday injury report. Watson was expected to appear on the report with a questionable designation, but the lack of designation suggests he's in the best condition possible since he first suffered the injury.

We can now officially expect Watson to play Sunday. How he fares will tell us just how healthy he truly is.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that QB Matthew Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won't practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Packers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on loss to Steelers: 'Losing sucks'

Titans' rookie quarterback Will Levis got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback as Tennessee fell 20-16 to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. "Losing sucks," Levis said via the team's official website.
news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers