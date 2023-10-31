Around the NFL

Lions acquire Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for 2025 pick

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Donovan Peoples-Jones is headed back to Michigan.

The Detroit Lions agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Browns, acquiring the receiver in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, the teams announced on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

"He'll be a good fit here. He's a high character kid," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said of Peoples-Jones, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "... He's fired up about getting this process going."

Related Links

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Michigan, DPJ flashed potential in 50 games, including 30 starts, with the Browns but never put it all together. In three-plus seasons in Cleveland, he tallied 117 catches for 1,837 yards and eight total TDs. In seven games in 2023, he has just eight catches for 97 yards.

In Detroit, Peoples-Jones will provide depth behind star Amon-Ra St. Brown and No. 2 wideout Josh Reynolds. The Lions have struggled to find consistent play from their third receiver. Former first-round pick Jameson Williams has just six catches for 71 yards and a TD in four games. Kalif Raymond has generated 18 grabs for 231 yards and a score.

Given the low cost, it's a good flier for the Lions to bring the Detroit product back home.

Related Content

news

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Vikings trading offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are beefing up their offensive line for the stretch run. The Jags are acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 third-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) says he's 'playing for sure' Thursday vs. Titans

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) told reporters on Tuesday that he "for sure" is playing in Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Vikings trading for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury

The Arizona Cardinals are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders trading DE Montez Sweat to Bears for second-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor's lack of second-half touches in loss to Saints due to game flow

Colts head coach Shane Steichen dismissed the odd usage of RB Jonathan Taylor as a product of the double-digit deficit in the second half against the Saints in Week 8.
news

QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 'a bad day' in Raiders' loss to Lions on Monday night

Following a woeful performance in the 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't sugarcoating his performance that left Las Vegas scratching its heads. 
news

Bears grant cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek trade ahead of deadline

The Chicago Bears have given cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell after Jahmyr Gibbs' 189-yard showing: This was 'tip of the iceberg'

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke loose and broke out with the best showing of his rookie campaign, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown run that propelled the Detroit to a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.