NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Eagles, Ravens and Dolphins top board after shakeup; Chiefs, 49ers fall

One thing you can't do is blame Tyson Bagent for Sunday's loss. You could see his wheels spinning a bit out there as the Chargers' pass rush bore down on him, but the kid held up well. He's not the problem. There is more than one of those, but let's start with the pass rush on the Bears' side. I've mentioned it once or twice, but this group just isn't getting it done. Justin Herbert had been under fire in recent games, but on Sunday, he was sitting back in a rocking chair throwing darts. Only one Bear (T.J. Edwards) even got a mitt on Herbert, who threw 40 passes. There were other things, too. But if I am general manager Ryan Poles, I am scheming every way I can to add two impact rushers next offseason.





UPDATE: After publishing on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are making a move to immediately upgrade their pass rush, sending a second-round pick to the Commanders in exchange for DE Montez Sweat.