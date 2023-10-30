Around the NFL

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on his four-touchdown debut: 'This is a dream come true'

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 07:27 AM
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis put on a show Sunday in a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in his first career start.

"Not a bad debut," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "We hit some shots down the field. The opportunities to move the ball down the field were there, and we hit 'em."

In place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, the rookie went 19 of 29 passing for 238 yards with four touchdowns for a 130.5 passer rating, joining Marcus Mariota and Fran Tarkenton as the only players in NFL history with four or more touchdown passes in their first NFL game.

Levis showed off his massive arm, hitting three TDs of 30-plus yards, the most in an NFL debut all time (excluding strike-shortened seasons), per NFL Research.

"This is a dream come true for sure," Levis said. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh, as Vrabel would say."

Levis avoided errors that plagued him some during his college career and got the ball out on time. The 6-foot-4 QB stood in strong against pressure, displaying the ability to take a hit and still make accurate throws. That fearlessness in the pocket will serve him well moving forward.

Entering the NFL, no one doubted the cannon the rookie possesses, and he showed it off Sunday, hitting three of the 10 longest touchdowns by air distance this season, per Next Gen Stats.

"He was ballin', huh," Titans running back Derrick Henry said. "He was playing out of his mind. It was exciting how it came together with him handling the offense and us being able to finish drives and makes some plays."

The Titans play Thursday night in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Another good showing from Levis could give Vrabel and the Titans' staff reason to stick with the rookie even when Tannehill is healthy enough to return.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

After becoming the first player to pass the 1,000-receiving yard mark in eight games, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Sunday that "It feels great. God is great. I've been calling my shot since I came in this league," via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn't do this and do that, but it's all about believing in yourself."
Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he's team is "going to play in bigger games than that."
Kyle Shanahan maintains faith in 49ers after third straight loss: 'We have the answers in our building'

Just three weeks after announcing themselves as early juggernauts, the 49ers played sloppy, uneven football for a third straight game to lose to the Bengals and fall to 5-3. But Kyle Shanahan doesn't think the team needs a boost from the trade deadline.
2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.