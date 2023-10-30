Titans rookie QB Will Levis on his four-touchdown debut: 'This is a dream come true'

"This is a dream come true for sure," Levis said. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh, as Vrabel would say."

Levis avoided errors that plagued him some during his college career and got the ball out on time. The 6-foot-4 QB stood in strong against pressure, displaying the ability to take a hit and still make accurate throws. That fearlessness in the pocket will serve him well moving forward.

Entering the NFL, no one doubted the cannon the rookie possesses, and he showed it off Sunday, hitting three of the 10 longest touchdowns by air distance this season, per Next Gen Stats.

"He was ballin', huh," Titans running back Derrick Henry said. "He was playing out of his mind. It was exciting how it came together with him handling the offense and us being able to finish drives and makes some plays."