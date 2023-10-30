NFL stats and records, Week 8: Titans QB Will Levis has historic NFL debut; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill chasing receiving record

4) Cowboys CB stepping up and showing out

There has been nothing bland about Cowboys second-year cornerback DaRon Bland.

The Fresno State product has stepped up in Trevon Diggs' absence due to season-ending injury, leading all NFL players with three pick-sixes in 2023.

Bland has yet to allow a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage this season, per Next Gen Stats,

That's right, he has scored three touchdowns and allowed zero. That seems pretty good for a cornerback.

In fact, Bland is the first player in Cowboys history with three pick-sixes in a single season (reminder: Deion Sanders played for the Cowboys). Bland is one more interception return for a touchdown away from tying the single-season record of four (a record shared by Eagles corner Eric Allen in 1993, Chiefs safety Jim Kearney in 1972 and Hall of Fame safety Ken Houston in 1971).