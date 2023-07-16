Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants to do something in 2023 that no other pass catcher has done in NFL history.

On Saturday, the seven-time Pro Bowler revealed on his It Needed To Be Said podcast that he believes he can reach 2,000 receiving yards in a single season and lift another Lombardi Trophy this season.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro," Hill told his co-host, Julius Collins. "I'm just checking it off my bucket list. All I'm going to say is 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. You all think the Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a kid? 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We're getting that. Believe that."

If Hill does reach his goal, the Dolphins wide receiver would break Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record set in 2012.

In 2022, Hill set a career-high with 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards while catching passes from quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. Both of Hill's career-high marks now stand as single-season records for the Dolphins, passing Jarvis Landry's 2017 reception record and Mark Clayton's receiving yards total from 1984.

To have a chance at breaking Johnson's record, Hill will likely have to play in all 17 games and hope Tagovailoa can remain under center. The Dolphins QB has yet to play a full season and suffered two concussions during the 2022 campaign, which cut his season short prematurely.

Hill has been vocal about reaching this mark in the past, with the four-time All-Pro wideout saying in June that Tagovailoa is the "most accurate quarterback" in the league, making breaking the record possible with him on the field.

"I feel like I've got the right tools around me," Hill said at the time. "I've got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, I've got one of the best head coaches in the NFL and also my position coach is a monster also. So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better, and I want to break the record and I do want to break the record. So, I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it."

Hill will start working toward his bucket list item when the Dolphins veterans start training camp on July 25.

