NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp.
The NFL on Wednesday announced training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams.
|Team
|Site
|Location
|Rookies
|Veterans
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|7/25
|7/25
|Atlanta Falcons
|IBM Performance Field
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|7/18
|7/25
|Baltimore Ravens
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|7/18
|7/25
|Buffalo Bills
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, N.Y.
|7/18
|7/25
|Carolina Panthers
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|7/22
|7/25
|Chicago Bears
|PNC Center at Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|7/22
|7/25
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati
|7/22
|7/25
|Cleveland Browns
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|7/19
|7/21
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, Calif.
|7/25
|7/25
|Denver Broncos
|Centura Health Training Center
|Englewood, Colo.
|7/19
|7/25
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, Mich.
|7/19
|7/22
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wisc.
|7/21
|7/25
|Houston Texans
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston
|7/25
|7/25
|Indianapolis Colts
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|7/25
|7/25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7/21
|7/25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|7/18
|7/22
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|7/20
|7/25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jack Hammett Sports Complex
|Costa Mesa, Calif.
|7/18
|7/25
|Los Angeles Rams
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, Calif.
|7/25
|7/25
|Miami Dolphins
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|7/18
|7/25
|Minnesota Vikings
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|7/23
|7/25
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, Mass.
|7/21
|7/25
|New Orleans Saints
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|7/18
|7/25
|New York Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|7/18
|7/25
|New York Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|7/19
|7/19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia
|7/25
|7/25
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, Penn.
|7/26
|7/26
|San Francisco 49ers
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|7/18
|7/25
|Seattle Seahawks
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|7/25
|7/25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|7/24
|7/25
|Tennessee Titans
|Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, Tenn.
|7/22
|7/25
|Washington Commanders
|OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|7/21
|7/25