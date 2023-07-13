State of the 2023 Miami Dolphins: Can Tua Tagovailoa lead deep playoff run?

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa. My fellow lefty was amazing last season. That's right, I said amazing. I've been a huge fan of Tagovailoa since his days at Alabama. The 2020 fifth overall pick showed promise in his first two seasons, but it felt like he was finally unleashed by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 passing touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) and yards per attempt (8.9). It would be nice if he cut down on the fumbles (six), but to me, he has established himself as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

Projected 2023 MVP: Tagovailoa. As great as Tua was -- and he was -- we saw in 2022 that for Miami to have its best chance to win, Tua has to be on the field. Tua played in 13 games last year, losing significant time, including the final two games of the regular season and the playoff loss at Buffalo, with concussion issues. It's encouraging that the Dolphins were able to beat a Joe Flacco-led Jets team without Tagovailoa to get into the postseason, but it wasn't pretty. It was also their only win in the five games Tagovailoa didn't start (including playoffs). Coming close to beating the Bills in the postseason was nice. Would Tagovailoa have made a difference in that game? I would like to think so. In terms of both Miami's success this season and any potential long-term extension for the quarterback, it would be helpful for him to stay as healthy as possible in 2023.

New face to know: Jalen Freaking Ramsey, cornerback. Acquiring Ramsey from the Rams for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long was perfect, a great move for this team. In each of Ramsey's three full seasons in Jacksonville, the Jaguars' defense ranked in the top six in yards allowed; they haven't finished above 20th since. After being traded to the Rams, Ramsey was instrumental in helping the franchise win a Super Bowl. Ramsey reminds me a lot of the wrestler Roman Reigns. His brash persona might not be for everyone, and some might think he's a bit overhyped. But he always delivers. Plus, Ramsey is still young -- he won't turn 29 until October.