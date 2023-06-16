State of the 2023 Chicago Bears: Can Justin Fields win more games after electrifying Year 2?

Quarterback: Justin Fields. It's really difficult to describe what it's like for Bears fans -- a group that, again, I belong to -- to have Justin Fields as their quarterback. Imagine you've never listened to music before, and then somebody gives you a Metallica album, preferably Ride the Lightning. You would have sensory overload; you wouldn't know how to deal with your emotions. That's what it's like watching Justin, because most Bears fans have never witnessed this dynamic type of quarterback play. At least not from a player in a Bears uniform. He's one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. Few move the needle -- as they say -- as much as Fields. Don't believe me? Just look at the amount of social media graphics that have been devoted to him this offseason. You want to anger Bears fans? Call him a running back. Yes, he did rush for a whopping 1,143 yards last season, but calling him a running back is nonsense. He was one of the best passers in college football at Ohio State, and he made some major improvement in that area in 2022 compared to what we saw from him as a rookie in 2021. Look, it's fine to say that he needs to continue to develop. He knows it, too. It's why we seem to always see him at Halas Hall or at the gym. But make no mistake, this guy is the Bears' QUARTERBACK!