State of the 2023 San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowl or bust in Bay Area despite lingering QB question

Quarterback: Who knows?! The 2022 49ers were the second NFL team all-time to post a 100-plus team passer rating in one season with three different QBs starting multiple games. The other team was the 2016 Patriots, who won Super Bowl LI. Both squads featured Jimmy Garoppolo. But he signed with the Raiders and is in Las Vegas now. That leaves Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and free-agent signee Sam Darnold in San Francisco. I will tell you Purdy has resumed throwing as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered in the NFC title game. Last year's rookie sensation is expected to be the leader in the QB competition going into training camp, according to general manager John Lynch. I know that might not seem fair to Lance, whose season was prematurely ended by injury last September; he hasn't really had a true opportunity to start since the Niners selected him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. I mean, even Lance's Week 1 performance against the Bears didn't really tell us anything, because it was raining so hard in Chicago. If Purdy does indeed prove to be the guy in 2023, that will set up a pretty interesting scenario with Lance, who has at least two more seasons remaining on his rookie contract. It's not like San Francisco can trade him at this point, unless another team's starter goes down with injury before the season starts. Would the Niners even want to trade him? We don't know how Purdy is going to rebound, and Lance and Darnold are pretty good insurance options. My feeling is one of these guys is going to set himself apart this season, and one of them will eventually be traded next offseason.