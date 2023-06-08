State of the 2023 Seattle Seahawks: After surprising success, expectations up for Geno Smith and Co.

New face to know: Bobby Wagner, linebacker. Well, this is more like an old face that's new again. I understood the logic of Wagner joining the Rams, who were theoretically better positioned to play in the postseason, after being released by the Seahawks last offseason. Yes, even though his one-year stint in Los Angeles basically amounted to just giving people the chance, years from now, to say, "Hey, remember that one season when Bobby Wagner played for the Rams?" I know that when an older veteran returns to the franchise where he enjoyed his glory days, the talk tends to be about how great it will be for the locker room and leadership, which tends to mean the player is washed up. But the 32-year-old Wagner can still bring it. Just take a look at this play from OTAs: