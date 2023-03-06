Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The deal comes just ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to use a franchise tag on a player and avoids a protracted contract negotiation that potentially could have extended into the summer.

Smith pulled off a remarkable career turnaround, leading the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 on his way to winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

The former second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013 spent the previous seven seasons as a backup, including the past three in Seattle behind Russell Wilson. Entering 2022, most expected Smith to be a stopgap, replacement-level starter for the Seahawks.

Instead, he shined from the jump.

Smith completed a league-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 TDs and 11 INTs en route to a Pro Bowl bid. The heady signal-caller displayed an ability to run the offense with aplomb and make splash plays, showing brilliant rapport with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.