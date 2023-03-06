Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond.
Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year contract worth $105 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
The deal comes just ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to use a franchise tag on a player and avoids a protracted contract negotiation that potentially could have extended into the summer.
Smith pulled off a remarkable career turnaround, leading the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 on his way to winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.
The former second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013 spent the previous seven seasons as a backup, including the past three in Seattle behind Russell Wilson. Entering 2022, most expected Smith to be a stopgap, replacement-level starter for the Seahawks.
Instead, he shined from the jump.
Smith completed a league-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 TDs and 11 INTs en route to a Pro Bowl bid. The heady signal-caller displayed an ability to run the offense with aplomb and make splash plays, showing brilliant rapport with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
All offseason, the Seahawks brass has said it wanted to keep Smith in Seattle. Seattle achieved that on Monday.