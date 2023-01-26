Around the NFL

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'We'd love' to have QB Geno Smith back in 2023

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 01:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Seattle overachieved in 2022, at least based on expectations, starting with quarterback.

Geno Smith played better than anyone could have expected, posting a career year with a 69.8 completion percentage, 4,282 yards, and a 30-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. As Smith rose from veteran backup to legitimate starter on a surprise playoff team, so changed Seattle's plans.

Instead of implementing Smith as merely a bridge quarterback to an uncertain future, the Seahawks are now interested in running it back with Smith.

Related Links

"We had a great talk. He knows what the process is gonna be," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during a Wednesday appearance on 950 KJR. "We'd love to have him back, he knows that. He'd love to be back here as well. He knows it's about the entire team and putting this whole thing together, and it's going to be a process."

Smith's 2022 season was worthy of serious consideration for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, not necessarily because he'd ever reached such a level of performance in the past, but because he'd done so in his age-32 season. After the Jets cast him aside at the end of the 2016 season, Smith meandered through the NFL as a backup until 2022. It seems all the veteran needed was the belief of his coach and his own agency to get the job done.

"Super proud of the way he competed and everything he did, especially once he was named the starter," Schneider continued. "Coach Carroll, probably one of the biggest strengths he has is instilling confidence in people, and I thought it was just amazing the way he worked with Geno and the way Geno took his confidence and leadership skills to another level. And then, the performance on the field speaks for itself."

Smith got off to a torrid start to the 2022 season, posting passer ratings of 99 or better in all but two of his first 12 starts and helping the Seahawks to a 7-5 record in a year in which they were expected to struggle. It helped to have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available, and the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker didn't hurt, either.

With much of their core intact, it would seem like a simple decision to bring Smith back for 2023. Schneider knows it's never that easy, though, especially with the usual turnover of every offseason considered.

With both sides in agreement on their desire to stick together, perhaps it will simply be a matter of numbers.

"We'll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what's best for Geno and try to do what's best for the organization," Schneider said.

Related Content

news

Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Reich spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a 40-33-1 record before being fired midway through the 2022 season.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that his injured right ankle came out of Wednesday's practice well and that he's feeling good ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy reflect on previous college matchup: A high-scoring Oklahoma win in 2019

Sunday will not be the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced off. In 2019, the two QBs thrilled viewers with a high-scoring Big 12 affair that saw Hurts' Sooners come out on top.

news

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

The Jets have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news, along with the hire of Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

news

WR Deebo Samuel limited, RB Christian McCaffrey sitting out 49ers practice on Wednesday

Running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) did not take part in Wednesday's 49ers practice.

news

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu available to play vs. Eagles as legal process continues

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game provided he is healthy as the team opts to let "the legal process take care of itself" following Omenihu's arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practices Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday in anticipation of the AFC Championship Game, saying that he's ready to find a way to push through the injury.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE