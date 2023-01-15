Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Published: Jan 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Seahawks' season didn't finish how Geno Smith envisioned, but the quarterback does have an optimistic view of his future with the team.

"I want to finish my career in Seattle," Smith told reporters following his team's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers on Saturday. "I want to be here. The town, the city, the team, coach [Pete] Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could've been out of the league. They embraced me. And I want to repay them for that."

Smith, who enjoyed a surprise breakout this season at the age of 32 with a franchise-record 4,282 passing yards, stood strong again in his first-ever playoff start. Although he had a costly fumble that ended a promising third-quarter drive and also threw a pick, he was a clear leader on offense with 253 yards and two TD throws.

His story ultimately fell short, but his performance Saturday backed up the year he had, and his coach backed up his desire to keep building something.

"He's for real," Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. "Geno's the real deal. He can do all of the things that a terrific quarterback does. His movement was probably more of a surprise than anything, that he was so efficient with his movement. I mean he could always throw it. But his ability to stay poised and calm throughout the year. With all the hype and the buildup, it could've gone south five different times, and he didn't. He never wavered. His leadership really stood out. His voice in the locker room, his voice with our players. He said the right stuff all year. Right up 'til today.

"It's a great story. It's a great story for a lot of players, in other sports, wherever you want to go. If you keep hanging in there and believe in yourself. You don't let the messaging outside of you affect who you are and what you are, you'll find your best. And I think Geno's found his best. He's ready to come back and go again. I thought he had just an unbelievably great season for us."

When asked in a follow up if Smith would be back, Carroll kept it simple: "I hope so."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that the pending free-agent Smith is expected to return in 2023 -- be it on the franchise tag or with a longer contract -- and everything the coach and quarterback said following their season's end confirms the reunion is in the works.

Those details will have to be ironed out at some point soon.

For now, the Seahawks are equipped with two extra picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft thanks to trading their QB of the past, Russell Wilson. That's a lot of opportunity to help their likely QB of the future continue his ascent.

"A part of me wants to say, "Man, we came such a long way.' Overcame so many obstacles,'" Smith said. "Of course the naysayers and what not. Beat their expectations. But I don't think we beat our own expectations. I think we've had far greater expectations for ourselves. So, what I see for this team is a team with a bright future. A lot of young guys on this team got a lot of experience. First playoff game, my first playoff start. We've got a long ways to go. I'm excited about the future. I know we can be a lot better, and it's just going to take a lot of commitment. I'm in it for the long haul. I'm ready to go."

Related Content

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith expected to return in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring back QB Geno Smith in 2023 by way of a new contract or the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE