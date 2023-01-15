NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Who's up and who's down from Saturday's games

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. San Francisco's second-year defensive coordinator is one of the league's hotter head-coaching candidates -- he's expected to begin interviews with Houston, Denver and Arizona as early as this coming week, according to a source -- and the performance of his unit on Saturday should only help his candidacy.

After some uncharacteristic lapses in the first half, his players were relentless over the final two quarters, forcing two turnovers that changed the complexion of the game. None was bigger than Charles Omenihu's strip sack of Geno Smith late in the third quarter inside the San Francisco 30. Nick Bosa's recovery set the stage for a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown march that put the 49ers ahead 31-17.

"Huge," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the takeaway.

San Francisco forced a punt on its next defensive series, which was followed two plays later by a 74-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Deebo Samuel; and an interception on the following series was converted into a field goal and 41-17 lead.

Ryans' defenders play with passion and intelligence. In many ways they are a reflection of the man himself. One of the chief attributes of a good head coach is whether he can effectively lead, and the reverence expressed by 49ers defenders leaves no doubts about his ability to do that.