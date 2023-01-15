What We Learned

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

Published: Jan 14, 2023 at 11:28 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

Jacksonville had an improbable run to the playoffs after picking No. 1 overall in the past two drafts, and they built on that story Saturday night with a seemingly impossible 27-point comeback to vanquish L.A.

The Jaguars will await the results of Sunday's AFC wild-card slate to find out who they face next weekend.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

