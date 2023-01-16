Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season.

The Giants followed up Minnesota's opening touchdown with three unanswered scores and would not fall behind again for the rest of the contest.

Daniel Jones proved up to the task in his first-ever playoff game. He was 24-of-35 passing for 301 yards and two TDs, plus he added 78 yards on 17 carries. Running back Saquon Barkley was equally stellar in his postseason debut, turning 14 touches into 109 yards and two scores of his own.

The upset-minded Giants travel to face the Eagles next weekend, a team that has handed them two defeats since Dec. 11.