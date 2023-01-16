NFL Divisional Round schedule announced 

Five of the six games on Super Wild Card Weekend are in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is now on the schedule.
Next Saturday will see the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles debut, before a massive Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills rematch begins Sunday's action ahead of an NFC showdown.
See the full schedule below:
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 21
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
NFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)
AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)