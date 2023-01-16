Around the NFL

NFL Divisional Round schedule announced 

Published: Jan 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Five of the six games on Super Wild Card Weekend are in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is now on the schedule.

Next Saturday will see the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles debut, before a massive Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills rematch begins Sunday's action ahead of an NFC showdown.

See the full schedule below:

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)

Related Content

news

Bengals defeat Ravens, advance to AFC Divisional Round to face Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings

Eleven years after their last playoff win, the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns with 78 more yards on the ground.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell, QB Kirk Cousins explain fourth-and-8 throw short of sticks

With the game on the line, Kirk Cousins' completion to T.J. Hockenson was well short of the sticks in the Vikings' loss to the Giants, leaving plenty to wonder just what happened on the play.

news

Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season. They will face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason after clock management and miscommunication issues were paramount in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bills.

news

Josh Allen on Bills' close, ugly win: 'All that matters is winning'

After the Buffalo Bills' too-close-for-comfort Super Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen chose to take a bottom-line perspective to Sunday's game: "All that matters is winning the game."

news

Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for its vacant head coaching job.

news

Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins that he was supporting his teammates from home.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season

While Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to serve as Skylar Thompson's backup against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again next week should the Dolphins advance to the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE