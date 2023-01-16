The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

Can the Bengals keep winning with so many offensive line injuries?





It’s ironic that Cincinnati invested so much in rebuilding its offensive line and now 60 percent of that unit might not be playing against the Bills in the Divisional Round. Left tackle Jonah Williams sustained a left knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over Baltimore and didn’t return. Right tackle La’el Collins is already out for the season with a knee injury while right guard Alex Cappa didn’t play against the Ravens because of an injury to his left ankle. That’s a scary place to be for a team that desperately wants to repeat as AFC champions. The Bengals only managed 234 total yards against Baltimore while allowing four sacks of quarterback Joe Burrow. Some of those offensive struggles are directly related to facing a division rival for the third time this season, but you can bet the Bills will be eager to exploit those losses up front. The Bengals want to find ways to capitalize on the dynamic talents of receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon. If the big fellas up front can’t get it done, it’s hard to see them keeping pace with a Bills offense that scored 34 points and gave the football away three times against the Dolphins.