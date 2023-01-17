NFL stats and records, Super Wild Card Weekend: Brock Purdy sets rookie playoff record with four TDs

Despite Allen's three giveaways, the Bills escaped with a 34-31 win against the Dolphins' rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson . The turnovers brought Allen's total to 22 this season, the most in the NFL including playoffs. It was also Allen's NFL-high sixth game with multiple interceptions in 2022. However, two third-quarter pass scores to Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis were enough to be the deciding points for the Bills.

Allen became the eighth player in postseason history to record three-plus career games with 300 pass yards and three pass touchdowns. Allen has done so in each of his last three playoff games, tied for the longest streak since 1970. He also joined Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only players with 12 pass scores over a three-game span in the playoffs. It was also Davis' sixth receiving touchdown in his last three playoff games, tied for the second-most over a three-game span in the playoffs in postseason history. Only Larry Fitzgerald (7) has ever had more.