Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

Jones was brilliant, tough, clutch and dominant, securing a road playoff win in his first postseason start. Every word of that sentence is important. The Giants greatly overachieved with a 9-7-1 record during the regular season, but they weren't done! New York stormed U.S Bank Stadium on Sunday and knocked off Minnesota, 31-24. Jones delivered the goods in all facets of the game, and in doing so, silenced all of the haters -- like me!





According to the good folks over at NFL Research, Jones became the first player in league history with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and 75-plus rushing yards in the same postseason game. And the former turnover machine didn't cough up the ball once in a clean game without a single giveaway from either team. Jones was fantastic throwing the football, completing 24 of his 31 attempts (77.4%) for 301 yards, spreading the pigskin around and maximizing Big Blue's rag-tag group of receivers. Jones also repeatedly gashed a porous Vikings defense with his legs, carrying the ball a career-high 17 times for 78 yards, gaining seven first downs in the process.





This was a legitimately dynamic performance, the kind of special showing that puts to rest any lingering questions about the former No. 6 overall pick's status with the team. Jones will get paid by the G-Men this offseason, cementing himself as New York's starter in 2023 and beyond. Obviously, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka -- both in Year 1 of their respective positions -- deserve plenty of credit for turning one of the league's worst offenses in 2021 into a fruitful, diverse attack this season. But don't get it twisted: Daniel Jones is not a game manager. He's been terrific in Year 4. A road playoff win against a 13-win team is a big deal for a 25-year-old quarterback. And he gives the Giants a real shot at Philadelphia on Saturday night.