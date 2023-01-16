Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 01:47 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With a sideline view of the biggest play in the Baltimore Ravens' loss Sunday night to the Cincinnati Bengals, running back J.K. Dobbins didn't rein in his frustrations.

Dobbins was emphatic post-game that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard and was returned for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 Divisional Round triumph over the Ravens.

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins said after the season-ending defeat, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I don't get a single carry. I didn't get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again."

To the clear chagrin of Dobbins, he wasn't on the field during the crucial three-and-goal play from the Bengals 1-yard line with 11:39 to go in the fourth quarter, nor did he have a carry on that doomed Ravens drive. Gus Edwards was on the field and the ball was in Huntley's hands for the game-changing play, which concluded with a monumental swing as Baltimore went from the doorstep of a go-ahead TD to giving up a 98-yard score to Hubbard that held as the game-winner.

For Dobbins, though, it wasn't just about that one play, it was about his overall workload. In total, he had 17 touches with 13 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 43 yards and a 2-yard second-quarter touchdown.

"I should be the guy," said Dobbins, whose 32 snaps were his second-highest total this season. "I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. [Thirteen carries], it's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that."

Seemingly breathing fire after an emotional loss, Dobbins also made it known he felt the outcome would've been different with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Jackson didn't travel with the team as he missed his sixth consecutive game due to a PCL sprain.

"If we had Lamar, we would have won, too," Dobbins said.

While Jackson was held out of the lineup due to an injury, it's clear Dobbins doesn't believe he should be held back due to his own past injury.

He was lost for the duration of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL and played only eight games in the 2022 regular season. He's provided a burst to a lagging offense, but the Ravens have no doubt been cautious with him. He was inactive in Week 18 and hasn't had more than 17 carries in a game this season.

Clearly, that makes no matter in his eyes. Thirteen carries just wasn't enough.

"I'm a playmaker," he said. "I'm a guy that my teammates feed off me when I'm on the field. I should be out there all the time."

