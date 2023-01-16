Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

For Dobbins, though, it wasn't just about that one play, it was about his overall workload. In total, he had 17 touches with 13 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 43 yards and a 2-yard second-quarter touchdown.

"I should be the guy," said Dobbins, whose 32 snaps were his second-highest total this season. "I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. [Thirteen carries], it's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that."

Seemingly breathing fire after an emotional loss, Dobbins also made it known he felt the outcome would've been different with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Jackson didn't travel with the team as he missed his sixth consecutive game due to a PCL sprain.

"If we had Lamar, we would have won, too," Dobbins said.

While Jackson was held out of the lineup due to an injury, it's clear Dobbins doesn't believe he should be held back due to his own past injury.

He was lost for the duration of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL and played only eight games in the 2022 regular season. He's provided a burst to a lagging offense, but the Ravens have no doubt been cautious with him. He was inactive in Week 18 and hasn't had more than 17 carries in a game this season.

Clearly, that makes no matter in his eyes. Thirteen carries just wasn't enough.