Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Published: Jan 12, 2023 at 06:32 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Lamar Jackson took it upon himself Thursday to shed some light on his knee injury.

The Ravens quarterback addressed the lingering questions over his injured knee, which appears likely to keep him out of Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Bengals.

Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering the injury. He remains hopeful for a return, but the lack of clarity in his tweets suggest that no one really knows if that will happen this postseason.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson tweeted. "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Although Jackson didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Huntley did. Huntley was listed as limited in Thursday's session as he deals with right shoulder and wrist injuries. If healthy, Huntley will start against Cincinnati.

If not, the Ravens might have to turn back to Anthony Brown, who was signed to the active roster and thrust into the starting lineup in Week 18 against the Bengals, completing 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards -- the majority of which came after the Bengals built a 24-7 lead -- and two interceptions.

Jackson is due to hit free agency in March. The Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a massive five-year extension, potentially freeing up the team to invoke the franchise tag on Jackson if needed. Jackson and the Ravens cut off long-term contract negotiations back in August, tabling further talks until the offseason.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

The New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the officially injury designations for each game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable for wild-card game vs. Jaguars

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who is dealing with a back injury, is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'absolutely' willing to pay for veteran QB; no playoff mandate for 2023

The Jets ended the 2022 season losers of seven of eight games. Owner Woody Johnson said Thursday that there's no playoff mandate for next year, but he's "absolutely" willing to spend big on a QB in free agency.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to action with a right shoulder sprain for the regular-season finale, but he admitted Thursday that he's lucky to have a bye week as his shoulder remains less than 100 percent.

news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for first postseason as AFC's oldest remaining quarterback

Despite being only 27 years old, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enters this year's playoffs as the oldest quarterback left in the AFC.

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

