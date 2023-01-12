Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Lamar Jackson took it upon himself Thursday to shed some light on his knee injury.

The Ravens quarterback addressed the lingering questions over his injured knee, which appears likely to keep him out of Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Bengals.

Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering the injury. He remains hopeful for a return, but the lack of clarity in his tweets suggest that no one really knows if that will happen this postseason.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson tweeted. "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Although Jackson didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Huntley did. Huntley was listed as limited in Thursday's session as he deals with right shoulder and wrist injuries. If healthy, Huntley will start against Cincinnati.

If not, the Ravens might have to turn back to Anthony Brown, who was signed to the active roster and thrust into the starting lineup in Week 18 against the Bengals, completing 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards -- the majority of which came after the Bengals built a 24-7 lead -- and two interceptions.