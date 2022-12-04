Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) left game, ruled out vs. Broncos

Published: Dec 04, 2022 at 01:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Denver Broncos.

He sustained the injury on a sack by Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper to end the first quarter, missed the following third-down play and limped with trainers to the locker room. The team announced at the beginning of the second half he would not return.

Jackson had completed three passes for 11 yards and had contributed another nine rushing yards at the time of his departure. Tyler Huntley entered the game at QB with Baltimore down 3-0.

Jackson has been banged up with various injuries in recent weeks. He appeared on the Week 12 injury report with a hip injury and was hobbled by a quad issue during practice ahead of facing Denver.

Huntley, an able backup, had 1,081 passing yards for three TDs and four INTs in four starts last year, plus another 294 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) active, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is active, while running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is inactive for today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE