Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) left game, ruled out vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Denver Broncos.

He sustained the injury on a sack by Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper to end the first quarter, missed the following third-down play and limped with trainers to the locker room. The team announced at the beginning of the second half he would not return.

Jackson had completed three passes for 11 yards and had contributed another nine rushing yards at the time of his departure. Tyler Huntley entered the game at QB with Baltimore down 3-0.

Jackson has been banged up with various injuries in recent weeks. He appeared on the Week 12 injury report with a hip injury and was hobbled by a quad issue during practice ahead of facing Denver.