Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Published: Jan 11, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning that Jackson, dealing with a PCL injury, faces an uphill battle to play in Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per sources informed of the situation.

"Not looking good for Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Which is a bit of a surprise if you look back. Dec. 4 was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain. There were so many people involved who thought if Lamar is not going to play in the regular season, he will surely be ready in the playoffs. However, from my understanding this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing. The knee is just not quite right. Now, this has been shrouded in some secrecy, so there's always a chance. Anything happens with Lamar Jackson, but I would be surprised base on what I know if he practices today, which means we can see Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley for the Baltimore Ravens."

Jackson, who hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13, has tried to get some work in on his injured knee but hasn't felt right at this point, Garafolo added.

If Jackson can't return, Tyler Huntley should start under center against Cincy. Huntley missed the Ravens' Week 18 game due to shoulder and wrist injuries, likely out of precaution to ensure he was healthier for the postseason. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown made the start in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens' offense has struggled sans Jackson, averaging 12.5 points per game the past five contests, second-fewest in the NFL behind the Jets (11.0 PPG) in Weeks 13-18, 17 points fewer than Weeks 1-12.

Baltimore's 75 points over their last six regular-season games are the second-fewest points scored in the final six weeks of any team that made the playoffs in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research.

