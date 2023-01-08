Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) inactive; Anthony Brown to make first career start vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will start undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyler Huntley was officially ruled out of Sunday's game due to shoulder and wrist injuries. Huntley was optimistic on Friday that he'd be able to play in Week 18, but the Ravens ultimately erred on the side of caution.

With Lamar Jackson's status for the postseason up in the air due to a knee injury that has knocked the starting QB out the past five games, Baltimore wants to ensure Huntley is as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

Brown took the majority of reps in practice this week and will make his second appearance this season. The rookie took over midway through a Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after Huntley suffered a concussion. Brown completed 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards and rushed three times for -5 yards.