NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

The resolution was recommended Thursday in conjunction with the cancellation of the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which the NFL initially postponed Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"It has been a tough week. I will tell you the No. 1 thing for us was to focus on Damar, what we could do to ensure the best outcome," Goodell said in an interview with NFL Network on Friday afternoon. "While there is more to do, we're just proud to see him where he is. In addition to that, it was really a focus on making sure we were communicating and we were making sure that everyone was aware of every bit of information so we could make the best possible decisions. As we got into the middle of the week, it was focused more on how do we move forward on the rescheduling of the game, if so, and if not, what would be the ramifications. It's been a busy week, but one that ends on a much higher and hopeful note."

Monday night's game had major playoff implications going into it, with the AFC North title, the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye potentially at stake. Its cancellation forced the NFL to assess how to mitigate potential competitive inequities as the postseason nears.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked to the media on Friday prior to the resolution's passing, and expressed his displeasure.

"As far as I'm concerned, we just want the rules to be followed," Taylor said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don't have to make up rules."

NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay explained the Ravens-Bengals aspect of the league's resolution during Friday's conference call.

"Because you're in a situation where Baltimore is going to play one more game than Cincinnati and you're getting into a situation where they actually are going to play this weekend," McKay said, "it's hard to figure out. There's no perfect equity result here.

"But what we recommended and what the membership passed was allow this game to obviously have the ultimate meaning this weekend."

McKay said that the league gave the teams affected by the changes enacted on Friday "a lot" of input.

"There was plenty given to [the Bengals] because they are the affected team, so you wanted to hear from them," McKay said.

As to why the league didn't stick to the rules which state that winning percentage is the determining factor in seeding, McKay demurred.

"I would say it's not necessarily (rules) weren't followed," he said. "We don't capture everything in every rule and every policy manual. Sometimes when you face situations, you have to try to make adjustments."