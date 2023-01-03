Around the NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; Buffalo-Cincinnati game postponed

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 10:21 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during Monday night's game and is in critical condition.

The NFL announced the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game has been postponed.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," an NFL statement read. "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

In the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up to his feet, but then collapsed backward onto the field. Hamlin required CPR while on the field for several minutes before being transported in an ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital.

Hamlin was attended to on the field, with players from both teams surrounding him, some of them visibly emotional.

Officials spoke with coaches from both teams prior to players warming up to restart the game. The decision was then made to halt play, and players and coaches exited the field to the locker room.

Hamlin, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's started 14 games in his second season.

