NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.

No changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule, the league said.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the league said in a statement.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

In a memo sent to all 32 teams on Tuesday, Goodell noted that each organization had received information that morning from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti, the league's VP of Wellness & Clinical Services, regarding available mental health and support resources.