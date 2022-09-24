Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) being placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season

The Buffalo Bills' quest toward a Super Bowl title in 2022 will have to be done without one of their defensive leaders.

Micah Hyde is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday due to his recent neck injury and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury," Bechta tweeted Saturday. "Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for No. 23 in 2023."

Hyde sustained the injury during Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans, which forced the safety to exit the game early.