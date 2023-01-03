Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has reached levels that go far beyond the sports world.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills announced early Tuesday morning. Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains there in critical condition.

In the hours since the frightening development, which ultimately led to the game's postponement, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser, The Chasing M's Foundation. Hamlin originally set up a GoFundMe in 2020 for a Pittsburgh community toy drive in his native city, but contributions have skyrocketed well into the millions since Monday night, prompting this update to the pledge:

This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar's community, sponsored by the Chasing M's Foundation.

However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar's current battle and we can't thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar's community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.

Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers and generous support during this time.