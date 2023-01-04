Around the NFL

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement

Published: Jan 04, 2023 at 01:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the team said in a statement. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin spent Monday and Tuesday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday morning. Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told Wolfe on Wednesday that "right now things are moving in a positive direction. The doctors, what they were looking to see, I think they saw that. I can't speak specifically on it, but things are moving in the right direction."

The harrowing incident began with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter of Monday night's game, when Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard catch. Hamlin got to his feet, then collapsed backward. Hamlin received CPR while on the field. According to the Bills, his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported in an ambulance to the UCMC for further testing and treatment.

Rooney told Wolfe on Wednesday that he did not have any specifics regarding the plan and timeline for Hamlin's recovery.

In the hours since the frightening development Monday night, donations have poured into a GoFundMe originally established in 2020 by Hamlin for a Pittsburgh community toy drive in his native city that is now being used for contributions to "Damar's community initiatives and his current fight."

"It's been incredible, I mean it's made a really tough situation just a little bit easier," Rooney told Wolfe. "Damar's family, they are incredibly supportive themselves, so for them to get support like this, they're so grateful. They are always giving to others, so for so many people to rally around them, they just keep saying how thankful they are."

The Hamlin family released a statement shortly before noon ET on Tuesday expressing its appreciation for the widespread support since Monday night:

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game, which the league postponed Monday night, will not be resumed this week and there will be no changes to the Week 18 schedule.

The Bills announced on Wednesday the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor praises Bills' Sean McDermott, medical personnel in first comments since Monday

Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The Bengals coach praised Bills head man Sean McDermott and the medical personnel on the scene.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explains how he discussed Damar Hamlin with his team

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his reaction to watching the frightening scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how he addressed the situation with his team this week.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Justin Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. Nathan Peterman will make the start against the Vikings.

news

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback in Week 18 game vs. Cowboys

Eliminated from postseason contention, the Commanders are reshuffling the quarterback deck one last time to close out the 2022 season. Washington will start rookie Sam Howell under center Sunday against the Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The NFL community has seen an outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In the hours since the frightening development, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he's known since Hamlin "was about 12."

news

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday afternoon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE