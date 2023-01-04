Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

Wednesday will mark the first practice session for the team since Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game against the Bengals, which was postponed following the incident. Hamlin spent Monday and Tuesday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday morning.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told Wolfe on Wednesday that "things have been moving in a positive direction" for Hamlin.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week and there have been no changes made to the Week 18 schedule.