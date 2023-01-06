NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

EDITOR'S NOTE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Below are his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday.

"I wanted to share a few of my thoughts about Monday, Damar, and what has been clearly a challenging week. Yesterday's news of Damar's improving condition, not only lifted my spirits, but the spirits of the entire league, and this morning's news that he was FaceTiming with the team is just incredible. In my experience, extraordinary situations bring out the extraordinary in people. And we saw, and continue to see that, in so many ways.

"It began with the medical personnel on the field, who flawlessly executed an emergency action plan that likely saved Damar's life. And this continued with the medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Of course, our efforts with player health and safety have been instrumental along the way. We saw the collective humanity of the coaches and players on the field Monday night. I cannot enough about Coach McDermott and Coach Taylor who led their teams with sensitivity and compassion. All that mattered was Damar, and the emotional health of their players. Prayers flowed from every team and all corners of the country. And you saw this incredible nationwide scene for Damar and a charitable drive in which a quarter of a million people have donated nearly $8 million. I'm grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as Damar continues on his road to recovery.

"We shared today with the owners this morning the reasons for the need to cancel the Buffalo-Cincinnati game. Not playing the game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club will qualify for the postseason, and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game. However, as a result of the cancelation not all teams will play the same number of games this season introducing potential competitive inequities. As a result, the competition committee supported yesterday and the full ownership approved today a resolution consisting of two elements:

"One involved a neutral site for the AFC Championship Game, and the second involved the location of a potential wild-card game in the AFC North.

"Depending on the outcome of this weekend's games, one or both of these elements may become unnecessary.

"We believe this is a focused approach that will only affect four teams, and directly address the potential for competitive inequity resulting from 30 teams playing 17 games and two playing 16 games. It was critical for the owners to vote today so that clubs know going into this weekend what they're playing for.