NFL playoff picture: Bubble teams I love/like/loathe

Yes, Tank Dell's broken leg really bums me out. Houston's rookie connection between C.J. Stroud and Dell was beyond amazing. Dell leads the Texans with seven touchdown grabs, while ranking second in catches (47) and yards (709). It's a big-time loss. But I trust this team to overcome because this team has it -- beginning with the aforementioned wunderkind under center.





I'm not breaking any news here in saying Stroud is putting together one of the greatest rookie campaigns ever seen at the game's most important position. Averaging a league-best 295.0 passing yards per game while boasting a 20:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 101.2 passer rating, the No. 2 overall pick isn't just a shoo-in for Offensive Rookie of the Year -- he's a legitimate MVP candidate. And fortunately for him, Dell isn't the only emerging receiver on this roster. Nico Collins is enjoying a breakout season in Year 3, leading Houston in catches (59) and yards (991), while ranking second with six receiving touchdowns. The big-bodied wideout just shredded Denver's secondary with nine catches for 191 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win.





I love rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans -- and his young defense has shown up in crunch time. Look at what the unit just did to Russell Wilson, picking off the nine-time Pro Bowler three times in the final 16 game minutes of a tight win. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who snatched two of those picks himself and has four total over the past three weeks, is living up to his pedigree as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the No. 3 overall pick in this past April's draft, Will Anderson Jr., has been an edge-rushing menace all season, but he provided his best effort yet on Sunday, racking up two sacks, four QB hits and eight pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Seems like the Texans were pretty wise to jump up the draft board to secure his services after all. And there's another level to this defense, too. With emerging talent at all three levels, this Texans' defense is just scratching the surface of its ultimate potential. Scary.





On top of it all, Houston's remaining schedule looks quite manageable. The Texans will face the Jets, Titans (twice) and Browns before a potentially huge class with the Colts in Week 18. I think Ryans' team hits 11 wins -- which would equal the total number of Ws from the previous three seasons combined.