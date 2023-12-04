The First Read: Case for/against top 10 NFL MVP candidates; biggest risers and sliders from Week 13

Why he could win: There isn’t a quarterback in the league playing better than Prescott right now. He’s thrown 21 touchdown passes and just two interceptions over his last seven games, and the Cowboys have lost just once in that span (a 28-23 defeat in Philadelphia). The most impressive aspect of Prescott’s success is that he’s completing a high percentage of passes and driving the football down the field for big plays. He’s also showcasing the mobility that made him such a dangerous player earlier in his career. (Prescott is on pace for his most rushing yards in a season since sustaining that compound fracture and ankle dislocation in his right leg in 2020.) This season started with a lot of questions about whether Prescott could avoid the critical turnovers that plagued him in the past. It likely will end with him enjoying the best year of his career.





Why he couldn’t: There isn’t a quarterback in the league who’s a bigger lightning rod than Prescott. Part of the issue is the job; you’re going to be scrutinized constantly as the quarterback for the Cowboys. But Prescott has a history of wilting in huge moments, and he’s already failed to lead Dallas to wins over San Francisco and Philadelphia this season. If his play falls off in the next few weeks -- when he’ll see a gauntlet that includes the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Lions -- it could capsize his chances of winning.





Final verdict: Prescott probably needs to win the NFC East and keep rolling statistically to take the MVP. The former is a huge challenge but a victory over the Eagles would boost his chances immensely, as would another couple wins in that daunting stretch. Philadelphia’s loss to San Francisco helped his cause quite a bit.