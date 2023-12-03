2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Brandon Staley’s defense dominates in Foxborough. Avoiding what would’ve been a new low along L.A.’s roller-coaster season, the Chargers defense maintained a shutout to snap a three-game losing streak and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Bolts D dominated with fundamental play, minimizing breakout plays through sure tackling while the secondary secured tight coverage around the sticks and downfield. Defensive leaders Khalil Mack, Derwin James and Eric Kendricks helped turn up the heat on the Patriots in the second half, where the Chargers found all five of their sacks. With a pair on Sunday, Mack, 32, produced his fifth multi-sack game this season and his fourth in the last five games. The great defensive effort was necessary during a wet day in Foxborough that hindered all offensive play, but the Chargers still took care of business by producing Staley’s first shutout as head coach. Sunday marked the fewest points scored by the Chargers (six) in a win in franchise history, according to NFL Research, beating out the seven they scored in Week 10, 1963, to edge the Boston Patriots.
- QB change offers no change to Patriots’ offensive woes. There was little clarity on who would start on Sunday, but as Bailey Zappe trotted onto the field to begin the game it offered momentary optimism as New England elected to see what a change could do. The Patriots backup QB wasn’t asked to do very much and the strategy was beginning to see positive results as Rhamondre Stevenson found a groove during the second possession of the game. But Stevenson injured his ankle during that drive – losing a fumble on the same play to add insult to injury – rendering New England into a frustrating offensive display of short runs, passes and inconceivable third-and-long attempts. Zappe (13 of 23 for 141 passing yards) didn’t turn the ball over but failed to get the offense in the red zone and often played things too safe to keep an opposing defense on its heels. Had New England’s defense not played a good game, this one would’ve got even uglier for Bill Belichick’s team. Instead, the Patriots endured their second shutout loss of the season (Week 5 vs. New Orleans) and their seventh one-score defeat (leads NFL) of what has been a gloomy campaign.
- Reason to worry about Chargers offense? It was an all-around bad day for a Chargers offense that put up a season-low in points and was held out of the end zone for the first time this season. The play-calling might have been affected by the New England weather, but L.A. didn’t adjust well, producing just 29 yards rushing off 24 total carries (1.2 YPC). Justin Herbert needed a run game to better utilize his downfield passing, but the Chargers’ star QB made the necessary short passes when called upon in a few key third-down situations. Of course, Keenan Allen (five receptions, 58 yards) was the main target in those instances, aiding results in two 38-yard field goals from Cameron Dicker, but his targets elsewhere were simply not reliable enough on Sunday, with Quentin Johnston and Austin Ekeler dropping easy passes for first downs. Suffocating the run game will be a point of interest for opposing defensive coordinators in the coming weeks, but, for now, the Chargers got away from what was a worrisome display.
Next Gen stat of the day: Chargers LB Khalil Mack averaged his quickest pass rush get-off this season (0.75 seconds) en route to four QB pressures and two sacks on 26 pass rushes (15.4% pressure rate). Two of Mack’s pressures came across 11 matchups against Patriots right tackle Michael Onwenu, while the other two came across five matchups against Patriots LT Conor McDermott, who substituted in for Trent Brown throughout the game.
NFL Research: The Patriots are the first team to lose three straight games despite allowing 10 or fewer points since the Chicago Cardinals, who lost an NFL-record four straight such games in 1938.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lions blast off to early lead, hold on late in New Orleans. In a blink of an eye, Detroit sprinted to a 21-0 lead, generated by big plays on offense and a Brian Branch interception. Jared Goff diced up the Saints defense, threading surgical passes. Sam LaPorta was uncoverable. It looked like the early-season Lions destroying opponents. Then, the lulls that cropped up in recent weeks reared their heads. The Lions went three-and-out three times in their next five possessions and failed to punch it in in the red zone, allowing the Saints to get back into the contest. But Detroit didn’t wilt. After New Orleans made it a five-point game, the Lions ground out two first downs to ice the contest. With the game on the line, Detroit put the ball in Goff’s hands. The QB rifled a pass on third-and-7 to LaPorta. Two runs later, the Lions faced another third-and-long. Goff stepped through pressure and found Josh Reynolds for the game-sealing first down. Those are the types of big plays winning teams make in crunch time.
- Miscues haunt Saints yet again. New Orleans was sleepwalking early. A trove of missed tackles plagued the defense. Juwan Johnson dropped a pass that turned into an INT. Derek Carr missed passes, and the ground game couldn’t churn yards. It was 21-0, with the Saints generating negative-6 yards of offense on their first three possessions. Then, the comeback began. Carr sliced up the Lions D. Chris Olave played spectacularly, making circus catches. The Saints cut a seemingly insurmountable deficit to three before the fourth quarter. Alas, the miscues returned. The D left LaPorta wide open. Carr had the ball popped out of his hand for a fumble, allowing Detroit to rebuild a double-digit lead. For the third time this season, Carr (concussion/back/shoulder) exited after a crushing blow. Jameis Winston took over but couldn’t complete the comeback, missing several passes in big spots. Dennis Allen’s crew played inspired to make a game of it, but the same issues that have troubled the Saints all season were on display again, leading to their third straight defeat.
- Lions D makes key plays but continues to struggle to get off the field. Detroit’s defense earned two turnovers on the day and generated a key fourth-down stop in the first quarter. The turnovers were massive in a close game, but they were more the product of offensive errors than forced by the defense. The interception should have been a caught pass, and the fumble was self-inflicted by the Saints. Credit Detroit for taking advantage on Sunday -- not having linebacker Alex Anzalone (hand) also hurt. But Dan Campbell’s D continues to give up massive yards (362 in Week 13), including big plays on third downs. For a 9-3 team to bat with the big boys in January, Detroit must find a pass rush and stiffen up down the stretch.
Next Gen stat of the game: Lions TE Sam LaPorta gained more than 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career, catching all nine of his targets for 140 yards and a touchdown with plus-55 receiving yards over expected.
NFL Research: Sam LaPorta had a career-high 140 receiving yards in Week 13 (nine receptions, TD), the most by a Detroit rookie tight end in franchise history. LaPorta became the second rookie TE since 1970 to have 140-plus receiving yards and a receiving TD in a game. He joins Jacksonville's Pete Mitchell (161 yards, TD) in Week 12, 1995.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Falcons defense forces three turnovers, leads way to road win. With Desmond Ridder and the offense stymied in the rain versus a good Jets defense -- earning 194 total yards -- Atlanta's defense made the game-changing plays. A second-quarter forced fumble led to the game's only touchdown. Jessie Bates snagged an interception of Tim Boyle, expertly reading the play as it unfolded. And the defense forced another late fumble to help seal the deal. Atlanta took advantage of a sieve Jets offensive line, bringing waves of pressure, led by Bud Dupree's two sacks and David Onyemata's four QB pressures. Yes, the Falcons were facing a bumbling Jets offense that can't get out of its own way, but for the second straight week Atlanta's D has made offenses pay. Until the offense can find a reliable gear, ATL will continue to lean on its playmaking defense.
- Same story, different day for Jets offense. For the umpteenth time this season, the Gang Green offense failed its defense. New York's D flew all over the field, wrecking Atlanta's offense at every turn. Yet, the offense failed to take advantage. It coughed up the ball, blew good field position, and went a woeful 2-of-15 on third downs. Tim Boyle wasn't the answer, as the game's starter missed a host of passes, completing 14 of 25 for 148 yards and a poor INT. Following the pick, Robert Saleh benched Boyle in favor of Trevor Siemian. The veteran QB throws a better ball than Boyle but was likewise ineffective. Siemian went 5-of-13 passing and struggled to navigate pressure, taking three sacks and fumbling three times (losing one). Neither QB is a great option, but it wouldn't be a surprise for Saleh to give Siemen a whirl. Boyle isn't it.
- Back-to-back wins give Falcons control of NFC South. It wasn't pretty, but Arthur Smith's club did what it needed to to stack another W. The Falcons win, coupled with a Saints loss on Sunday, gives Atlanta a one-game lead in the division with five to play. With divisional games against Tampa and Carolina on deck, Atlanta could push its advantage. However, Smith needs to get more production from Ridder and the offense. The young QB missed a boatload of passes Sunday against a ferocious Jets D in bad weather. More surprising was the lack of a run game from the Falcons, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry on the afternoon. If the offense can find its footing down the stretch, and the D continues to make plays, Atlanta could run away with the division crown.
Next Gen stat of the day: The Jets run defense allowed a season-best negative-39 rushing yards over expected against the Falcons in Week 13. The Jets held Bijan Robinson to just 6 rushing yards on eight carries in the first half and just 53 yards on 18 carries for the game. Robinson gained negative-17 RYOE against the Jets, his fewest rushing yards over expected in a game this season.
NFL Research: Atlanta's defense has gone 24 consecutive opponent possessions without allowing a TD, the longest active streak in the NFL. The last TD allowed by ATL was in Week 10, 2023, at ARI.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Dolphins defense showed it can thrive without Jaelan Phillips. Losing Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending injury last week, when the Dolphins were peaking defensively, felt like a big blow for a team bound to make the playoffs. But Sunday was a good first test post-Phillips for Miami’s defense, which collapsed the pocket quickly around quarterback Sam Howell and didn't allow the Commanders’ run game to get going. Andrew Van Ginkel set the tone early with a beautiful read of Howell and his pick-six made it a 17-0 Miami lead before the end of the first quarter. Zach Sieler also stepped up inside, and Bradley Chubb helped Van Ginkel with outside pressure. The Dolphins held Washington to 245 total yards, their sixth straight game (and eight out of nine games) holding the opponent to fewer than 300 yards of offense. Even with some second-half slip-ups, this was a complete performance.
- Sam Howell continues to struggle with pressure, turnovers. It feels likely that Howell will be in the running to be Washington’s starting quarterback at the very least in 2024, and he might be the overwhelming favorite right now. Howell has been a pleasant surprise in the playmaking department this season, throwing for 18 TDs and running for five more (including two on Sunday). But in order to take the proverbial next step as a quarterback next season, he has to cut down on the sacks and turnovers. Granted, Washington’s pass protection – and, arguably, its play-calling – has been a big reason why Howell has been sacked a league-leading 58 times, for nearly 400 yards lost. Yet Howell must share some of that blame, as he insists on hanging on to the ball until the last possible moment. It’s admirable but not sustainable. Neither is Howell’s penchant for throwing the ball to the opponent. His pick-six in the first quarter – Howell’s third in as many games – helped dig a hole his team couldn’t get out of.
- Dolphins offense got off turnover schneid, dominated shorthanded Commanders. Even though the Dolphins won two straight coming in, averaging more than 400 yards of offense in the two, neither was a clean offensive performance. Two things have held back Miami’s explosive offense at times this season: early pressure and turnovers. Sunday, neither was an issue against an overmatched Commanders defense. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill hooked up on a 78-yard TD on their third play from scrimmage, and they got together one quarter later on a 60-yard catch and run. Miami didn’t get much going on the ground, although a 10-yard loss by Hill watered down the final numbers. The big takeaway was the return of De'Von Achane for the first time since Week 11 and for his first full game since Week 5. Achane didn’t bust out, but did have a 21-yard reception and scored a rushing TD. The only potential bad news were the injuries to offensive tackle Terron Armstead and guard Robert Hunt.
Next Gen stat of the game: Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel reached a top speed of 20.76 mph on his 33-yard pick-six, the fifth-fastest speed by a defensive ball carrier this season. Washington QB Sam Howell threw the pass in 1.26 seconds, the fastest INT of the season.
NFL Research: Following his 78- and 60-yard TD receptions against the Commanders, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill now has 20 scores of at least 60 yards, tied for fourth all time with Bobby Mitchell. They’re behind DeSean Jackson (26), Jerry Rice (23) and Devin Hester (21).
Nick Shook's takeways.
- Houston's defense answers the call. Houston's last two drafts have catalyzed a transformation of this franchise in a relatively quick timeframe, and, on Sunday, their investments on the defensive side were the difference. Rookie Will Anderson recorded a season-high two sacks, notched four QB hits and eight pressures, causing frequent havoc in Denver's backfield and limiting the Broncos' ability to get much of anything going Sunday. He also tipped a Russell Wilson pass just enough to redirect it into the arms of Derek Stingley Jr. for an interception, leading to a Texans touchdown. Speaking of Stingley, he slid underneath a deep Wilson pass for a fantastic interception later in the second half for his second pick of the day, stopping Denver's momentum in its tracks at a crucial point in the game. And with the game on the line, a veteran offseason addition -- safety Jimmie Ward -- read Wilson's eyes and slid in front of his intended target in the end zone for a game-sealing interception. It was a total team effort on the defensive side for Houston, and the unit served as the difference in a huge win at a key point in the season. General manager Nick Caserio has plenty of reason to smile tonight.
- Denver goes down fighting. The Broncos' sudden return to contention has been the product of consistent effort, a defensive renaissance and improved play at quarterback. All three elements appeared Sunday, but because it took a while for the offense to join the party, the Broncos found themselves playing catch up. Russell Wilson failed to find the same success as he did in recent weeks, throwing three interceptions, with two being his fault. His final pick ended their hopes, but Wilson deserves credit for helping the Broncos get back into the game with a majestic touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton and multiple clutch conversions. Denver's defense deserves even more praise for weathering Houston's chunk play haymakers and preventing them from blowing this game open. The Broncos lost, yes, but Wilson was able to get them in position to win in the final seconds before making a desperate mistake. And above all, if we learned anything from Denver's performance Sunday, it's that these Broncos aren't going to lay down against anyone.
- C.J. Stroud continues to cook. The big play was the name of Houston's game on Sunday, even on an afternoon in which the Texans lost Tank Dell to a fractured fibula. With his fellow rookie out, Stroud turned to his favorite target, Nico Collins, for an assortment of long connections, racking up 173 yards and a touchdown on eight completions. Stroud and the Texans struggled to finish drives against Denver's stingy defense, but the rookie continued to thrill with some fantastic throws to help Houston stay ahead of Denver. They dominated time of possession early in the game, capitalized on a fourth-quarter takeaway and did enough to defeat one of the NFL's hottest teams. For a young squad that hasn't won in the recent past, Sunday was an achievement that wouldn't be possible without their ascending star quarterback.
Next Gen stat of the game: Nico Collins was targeted on a career-high 42.9% of routes Sunday, with 58.3% of targets being over 10 air yards. On targets of 10-plus air yards, Collins caught four of seven for 153 yards and a touchdown.
NFL Research: With his 274 passing yards Sunday, Stroud pushed his total to 1,740 yards in his last five games, the most passing yards by a rookie in a five-game span in NFL history.