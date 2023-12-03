2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Michael Baca's takeaways:





Brandon Staley’s defense dominates in Foxborough. Avoiding what would’ve been a new low along L.A.’s roller-coaster season, the Chargers defense maintained a shutout to snap a three-game losing streak and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Bolts D dominated with fundamental play, minimizing breakout plays through sure tackling while the secondary secured tight coverage around the sticks and downfield. Defensive leaders Khalil Mack, Derwin James and Eric Kendricks helped turn up the heat on the Patriots in the second half, where the Chargers found all five of their sacks. With a pair on Sunday, Mack, 32, produced his fifth multi-sack game this season and his fourth in the last five games. The great defensive effort was necessary during a wet day in Foxborough that hindered all offensive play, but the Chargers still took care of business by producing Staley’s first shutout as head coach. Sunday marked the fewest points scored by the Chargers (six) in a win in franchise history, according to NFL Research, beating out the seven they scored in Week 10, 1963, to edge the Boston Patriots. QB change offers no change to Patriots’ offensive woes. There was little clarity on who would start on Sunday, but as Bailey Zappe trotted onto the field to begin the game it offered momentary optimism as New England elected to see what a change could do. The Patriots backup QB wasn’t asked to do very much and the strategy was beginning to see positive results as Rhamondre Stevenson found a groove during the second possession of the game. But Stevenson injured his ankle during that drive – losing a fumble on the same play to add insult to injury – rendering New England into a frustrating offensive display of short runs, passes and inconceivable third-and-long attempts. Zappe (13 of 23 for 141 passing yards) didn’t turn the ball over but failed to get the offense in the red zone and often played things too safe to keep an opposing defense on its heels. Had New England’s defense not played a good game, this one would’ve got even uglier for Bill Belichick’s team. Instead, the Patriots endured their second shutout loss of the season (Week 5 vs. New Orleans) and their seventh one-score defeat (leads NFL) of what has been a gloomy campaign. Reason to worry about Chargers offense? It was an all-around bad day for a Chargers offense that put up a season-low in points and was held out of the end zone for the first time this season. The play-calling might have been affected by the New England weather, but L.A. didn’t adjust well, producing just 29 yards rushing off 24 total carries (1.2 YPC). Justin Herbert needed a run game to better utilize his downfield passing, but the Chargers’ star QB made the necessary short passes when called upon in a few key third-down situations. Of course, Keenan Allen (five receptions, 58 yards) was the main target in those instances, aiding results in two 38-yard field goals from Cameron Dicker, but his targets elsewhere were simply not reliable enough on Sunday, with Quentin Johnston and Austin Ekeler dropping easy passes for first downs. Suffocating the run game will be a point of interest for opposing defensive coordinators in the coming weeks, but, for now, the Chargers got away from what was a worrisome display.





Next Gen stat of the day: Chargers LB Khalil Mack averaged his quickest pass rush get-off this season (0.75 seconds) en route to four QB pressures and two sacks on 26 pass rushes (15.4% pressure rate). Two of Mack’s pressures came across 11 matchups against Patriots right tackle Michael Onwenu, while the other two came across five matchups against Patriots LT Conor McDermott, who substituted in for Trent Brown throughout the game.

NFL Research: The Patriots are the first team to lose three straight games despite allowing 10 or fewer points since the Chicago Cardinals, who lost an NFL-record four straight such games in 1938.





