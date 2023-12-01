What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 11:39 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 9-3-0
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 6-6-0

  1. ﻿Dallas defense gives up 35 points at home, but three late fourth-down stops seal it. The Cowboys were absolutely begging for a big defensive play when Demarcus Lawrence stopped Zach Charbonnet on fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 46-yard line with just over seven minutes left. The Seahawks led, 35-30, at that point, but the Cowboys took the lead, 38-35. Geno Smith moved the ball to midfield, but he missed on three straight passes, including rushing a pass on a fourth-down blitz from the Cowboys. Dallas settled for a field goal on the ensuing drive, keeping the door ajar. But Smith again misfired on three straight passes, with Micah Parsons pressuring Smith on the game-clinching fourth-down incompletion. The Cowboys allowed a struggling Seahawks offense to ring up 406 yards of offense and five touchdowns, aiding Seattle with several big penalties. But the Cowboys’ three fourth-down stops, plus an interception in the third quarter, were just enough to hold on in a thriller.


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

