Around the NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 01:47 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

On the same day he was recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, Dak Prescott made his latest pitch for a more-esteemed honor at year's end.

Faced with two different eight-point deficits in the second half -- the first time the Cowboys have trailed in any capacity through six home games this year -- Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over Seattle.

It was yet another performance worthy of a Most Valuable Player in an endless string of such statements, one that's putting the oft-maligned quarterback front and center in the race for the league's highest honor.

"No difference to when they were hating me and calling for my position, honestly," Prescott told reporters when asked how it feels to have recently silenced critics and earned high praise. "I'm blessed, I'm super blessed, and I think about that each and every day that I wake up, I'm grateful for that opportunity to do that, and I go and attack the day.

"I understand nobody's opinion defines me, that's the great part about life and that's the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing. So, because I'm playing as well as I am now doesn't mean I'm going to stop, doesn't mean I'm going to listen to them now."

Related Links

Prescott's performance was the exclamation point on a stellar November in which he's thrown for 1,597 yards, 16 touchdowns and just a single interception on 131-of-190 passing (68.9%).

Thursday was his sixth straight multi-touchdown game, a stretch that has included 20 TD throws -- tops in Cowboys history since 1970 over a six-game spread -- and he also came just one yard shy of his fifth 300-yard passing performance during that span.

And unlike most of Dallas' previous eight wins (and all five home victories), the Cowboys needed every bit of Prescott magic to overcome Seattle.

The Cowboys entered the game with a plus-145 point differential at home, having yet to trail a game for even a second at AT&T Stadium. They held an 0-2 record against teams with a winning record, though, and an 0-3 mark when allowing over 20 points.

Thus, the cards seemed stacked against Prescott and Co. when the Seahawks, who entered the night 6-5, scored on the second quarter's final play from scrimmage to take a 21-20 lead into halftime -- doubly so when Seattle double-dipped with another TD to open the third frame.

But Prescott responded by leading a 12-play, 75-yard drive to the end zone, and when the Seahawks opened up another eight-point lead two possessions later, Prescott struck back with three consecutive fourth-quarter scoring drives.

On the middle of those, a TD drive to take a three-point lead sandwiched in between field goals, Prescott accounted for 43 of his team's 59 yards, going 4 of 5 for 35 yards and picking up 8 yards on a run. He capped it off with a throw to the front corner of the end zone for tight end Jake Ferguson, then hit Brandin Cooks on the ensuing two-point conversion.

"Hell of a fourth quarter, hell of a fourth quarter, for sure, for sure," Prescott said. "So that was awesome, it really was, but at the end of the day you know it goes back as I said into my preparation and to what I've put into this thing, and yeah, I'm as comfortable as I've been, but as I've talked about before, that comes with growth, that comes with experience, as much as it comes with all the other guys around me."

His fourth quarter provided enough cushion for a dangerous Cowboys defense that had been surprisingly exposed all night to hold on. The unit forced a turnover on downs in each of Seattle's final three possessions, with every stop coming within 4 yards of the 50-yard line.

It was Micah Parsons' final pressure on Geno Smith, the linebacker's seventh of the game, that forced a throwaway to put the nail in the coffin, but Dallas' defensive MVP made sure to give the team's foremost leader for league MVP his props.

"Dak's having one of the greatest seasons I've seen since I've been here," Parsons said in a scrum following the game. "It's truly amazing to see the growth and where he's at. I think right now he's playing at the highest level in the NFL. Just from my standpoint what I'm seeing: Staying in the pocket, breaking sacks, making the right reads. He's just playing terrific."

Just how terrific, in Parsons' view of things?

"This is the type of quarterback that's gonna win us the Super Bowl," he said.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.
news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Houston rookie sensation C.J. Stroud took home a pair of awards for his November exploits, while a pair of Dallas players were lauded. 
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.