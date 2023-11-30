Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in November? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Month

C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB

Rookie or not, Stroud shined above the rest of the AFC offensive heavyweights. As the Texans went 3-1 in November, Stroud eclipsed 300 yards passing in each contest, totaling 1,466 passing yards for the month. Stroud completed 106 of 154 passes (68.8%) in that span, throwing for 10 touchdowns, and adding a pair of rushing TDs. Stroud is the front-runner for Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year this season and might well have thrust himself into the AP NFL Most Valuable Player conversation, as well.

NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys · QB

Prescott's produced some of the best ball of his career as of late. In four November games, Prescott has made it rain to the tune of 1,298 passing yards (324.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns to just one interception, having completed 102 of 149 passes (68.5%). He added a rushing score to boot, having led his Cowboys to three consecutive wins to end the month.

AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers · OLB

The 32-year-old is flashing prime form as he's turning in some of the best play of a stellar career. Though the Chargers went 1-3 for the month of November, it certainly wasn't because of a lack of production from Mack, who totaled 23 tackles, six sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

NFC Defensive Player of the Month

DaRon Bland
DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys · CB

Bland made history on Thanksgiving, returning an interception for a touchdown for a single-season-record fifth time. It was a snapshot in a sensational month (and season) for the cornerback as he's helped the Cowboys to three straight lopsided wins. Over the past four games, Bland has posted 20 tackles, three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns -- his fourth and fifth of a record-setting season.


AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Wil Lutz
Wil Lutz
Denver Broncos · K

The Broncos were perfect for the month of November, winning all three of their games, and Lutz's perfect showing kicking field goals was a major reason why. Lutz was 11 of 11 in the field goal department (3 for 4 on extra points) and booted a game-winner with no time left against the Buffalo Bills.   

NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears · K

Fresh off booting the game-winner in the Bears' Monday night win over the Minnesota Vikings, Santos was lauded for an excellent four-game stretch. Over the month, Santos racked up 41 points, going a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points and providing the majority of the Bears' scoring with 12 field goals in 14 attempts, including going a perfect 3 for 3 from 50-plus yards.

Offensive Rookie of the Month

C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB

Previously lauded in September, Stroud took home his second NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month accolade and furthered his candidacy for Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 1,466 yards in November, churning out four straight games of 300-plus yards. It's the most passing yards in any four-game span by a rookie since the 1970 NFL merger and the longest streak of 300-plus passing yards by any rookie in NFL history, per NFL Research.

Defensive Rookie of the Month

Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · DT

The No. 19 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has rounded into impressive form. Over three games played in November, Kancey produced 10 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Related Content

news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's success of late driven by being 'Patrick Friendly'

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off the best game of his rookie campaign, and head coach Andy Reid used the term "Patrick Friendly" to describe him in regard to the chemistry he's developed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 
news

Week 13 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson owns up for effort on fumble vs. Bengals: 'It won't happen again'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Wednesday addressed a play during Sunday's game vs. the Bengals in which he appeared to show little effort to recover a fumble.
news

Jets opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that the team is opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams, Kansas City quarterback garnered top offensive honors for the week. 
news

Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL, the team announced. The three-time Pro Bowler will be an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.