Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Rookie or not, Stroud shined above the rest of the AFC offensive heavyweights. As the Texans went 3-1 in November, Stroud eclipsed 300 yards passing in each contest, totaling 1,466 passing yards for the month. Stroud completed 106 of 154 passes (68.8%) in that span, throwing for 10 touchdowns, and adding a pair of rushing TDs. Stroud is the front-runner for Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year this season and might well have thrust himself into the AP NFL Most Valuable Player conversation, as well.