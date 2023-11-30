Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Who were the NFL's top stars in November? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Rookie or not, Stroud shined above the rest of the AFC offensive heavyweights. As the Texans went 3-1 in November, Stroud eclipsed 300 yards passing in each contest, totaling 1,466 passing yards for the month. Stroud completed 106 of 154 passes (68.8%) in that span, throwing for 10 touchdowns, and adding a pair of rushing TDs. Stroud is the front-runner for Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year this season and might well have thrust himself into the AP NFL Most Valuable Player conversation, as well.
NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Prescott's produced some of the best ball of his career as of late. In four November games, Prescott has made it rain to the tune of 1,298 passing yards (324.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns to just one interception, having completed 102 of 149 passes (68.5%). He added a rushing score to boot, having led his Cowboys to three consecutive wins to end the month.
AFC Defensive Player of the Month
The 32-year-old is flashing prime form as he's turning in some of the best play of a stellar career. Though the Chargers went 1-3 for the month of November, it certainly wasn't because of a lack of production from Mack, who totaled 23 tackles, six sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Bland made history on Thanksgiving, returning an interception for a touchdown for a single-season-record fifth time. It was a snapshot in a sensational month (and season) for the cornerback as he's helped the Cowboys to three straight lopsided wins. Over the past four games, Bland has posted 20 tackles, three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns -- his fourth and fifth of a record-setting season.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
The Broncos were perfect for the month of November, winning all three of their games, and Lutz's perfect showing kicking field goals was a major reason why. Lutz was 11 of 11 in the field goal department (3 for 4 on extra points) and booted a game-winner with no time left against the Buffalo Bills.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Fresh off booting the game-winner in the Bears' Monday night win over the Minnesota Vikings, Santos was lauded for an excellent four-game stretch. Over the month, Santos racked up 41 points, going a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points and providing the majority of the Bears' scoring with 12 field goals in 14 attempts, including going a perfect 3 for 3 from 50-plus yards.
Offensive Rookie of the Month
Previously lauded in September, Stroud took home his second NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month accolade and furthered his candidacy for Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 1,466 yards in November, churning out four straight games of 300-plus yards. It's the most passing yards in any four-game span by a rookie since the 1970 NFL merger and the longest streak of 300-plus passing yards by any rookie in NFL history, per NFL Research.
Defensive Rookie of the Month
The No. 19 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has rounded into impressive form. Over three games played in November, Kancey produced 10 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.