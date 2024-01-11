Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey highlight December/January Players of the Month

Who were the NFL's top stars in December/January? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Jackson's likely leading the way when it comes to most valuable player voting, but he's collecting accolades beforehand. Despite sitting out the Ravens' last game of the regular season, he did more than enough to earn his AFC honors beforehand. He averaged 265 yards passing in his final four games, completing 79 of 123 attempts (64.2%) and throwing 11 touchdowns to two interceptions. The fleet-footed Jackson also rushed for 247 yards in that span.
NFC Offensive Player of the Month
McCaffrey's been stellar all season, and that includes the last five games. During that time, the multi-tooled CMC piled up five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving -- and 695 scrimmage yards. Leading the way for the top-seeded Niners, McCaffrey rushed for 520 yards over his past five titles and added 19 receptions for 175 yards.
AFC Defensive Player of the Month
The 2022 top-five draft pick is finding his stride and then some. As Houston made a push for a playoff return and AFC South title, Stingley played a pivotal role with his outstanding play. During December and the Texans' playoff-clinching win over the Colts in January, Stingley produced 19 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and a tackle for loss.
NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Regarded by many as a Pro Bowl snub, Winfield turned it on down the stretch, showing All-Pro form. He was crucial in the Bucs winning the NFC South and in the final six games of the season racked up 41 tackles, four sacks, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Winfield was all over the field and all over the box score game in and game out.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
As the Bills rallied down the stretch to steal the AFC's No. 2 seed, Martin played a big role. Over December and January, Martin punted 17 times and 11 were placed inside the 20-yard line. His 64.7% average was the highest in the NFL during that time. He had a long of 61 yards and averaged 48.2 yards per punt.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Aubrey began his first NFL season perfectly, hitting on all his kicks. He eventually missed a couple, but he was still sensational, as the Pro Bowler racked up 58 points in December and January. He made 14 field goals in 16 attempts, including converting all five of his kicks from 50 yards or longer. He was also a perfect 16 for 16 on extra points.
Offensive Rookie of the Month
Nacua set rookie receiving records for receptions and yards in the final game of his stellar regular season, but beyond historical success he was a catalyst in the Rams' return to the playoffs. Over the last six games, Nacua averaged 93.7 yards per tilt on 32 receptions and he also hauled in three touchdown catches.
Defensive Rookie of the Month
Puka Nacua isn't the only standout Rams rookie. Turner has become an interior force on the defensive line and came up clutch during Los Angeles' playoff push. Over the past six games, L.A. has gone 5-1 with Turner steadily gaining well-deserved recognition as he's posted 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and a whopping five sacks in that span.