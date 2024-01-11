Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey highlight December/January Players of the Month

Regarded by many as a Pro Bowl snub, Winfield turned it on down the stretch, showing All-Pro form. He was crucial in the Bucs winning the NFC South and in the final six games of the season racked up 41 tackles, four sacks, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Winfield was all over the field and all over the box score game in and game out.