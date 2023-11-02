Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

Who were the NFL's top stars in October? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Perhaps it's fitting that Hill is already in Germany, because there's plenty of reason for him to celebrate his October. Hill has already reached 1,000 receiving yards on the season and that came following a sensational month in which he racked up 602 yards -- 120.4 per game -- with 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Hauling in highlight-reel catches and racking up big-time statistics, Brown has been sensational all season, but particularly over the last month. Brown has hauled in 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games, including all five in October. He produced 40 receptions for 700 yards -- 140 per game -- during the month and averaged a touchdown per game in that span, with five total for the month.
AFC Defensive Player of the Month
The Jets defense has been phenomenal and Quincy Williams has been a guiding force -- though younger big brother Quinnen has done well, too. Williams posted double-digit tackles in three of four games in October, piling up 45 total for the month. Along with his 11.3 tackles per game, Williams has also registered two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a four pass breakups.
NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Hunter's name was bandied about in trade rumors for much of the last month and he just went about dominating. Still a Viking, Hunter was a driving force in the team winning three straight as he piled up 18 tackles, five sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
The Jaguars are rolling, winners of five in a row, and McManus' tried-and-true foot is a major reason why. The veteran kicker has been prolific to the tune of 48 points scored. During the month, McManus made 12 of 12 point-after attempts and 12 of 12 field goals with four from 50-plus yards out. Just as the Jaguars were a perfect 5-0 for October, McManus was a perfect 24 of 24 on his kicks.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
A day after he was named Special Teams Player of the Week, Aubrey garnered all-star honors for the whole month of October. The rookie was perfect on the month, tallying 35 points total. He made each of his 11 extra-point attempts and was 8 of 8 on field goals, with two from 50-plus.
Offensive Rookie of the Month
The Vikings ran off three consecutive wins to end October and Addison was a major reason why. With touchdowns in four straight games, Addison posted five total TDs for the month on 23 receptions for 297 yards. He had a coming-out-party in prime time as his Vikes upset the 49ers with him tallying two TDs and a season-high 123 yards.
Defensive Rookie of the Month
After missing the start of the season due to an injury, Witherspoon has made up for lost time and then some. He began October with a breakout performance in a prime-time win over the Giants and has continued to impress since then. For the month, Witherspoon has posted 17 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown -- a 97-yarder against the aforementioned G-Men.