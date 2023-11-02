Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

The Jaguars are rolling, winners of five in a row, and McManus' tried-and-true foot is a major reason why. The veteran kicker has been prolific to the tune of 48 points scored. During the month, McManus made 12 of 12 point-after attempts and 12 of 12 field goals with four from 50-plus yards out. Just as the Jaguars were a perfect 5-0 for October, McManus was a perfect 24 of 24 on his kicks.



