Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Of the highly touted group of rookie QBs who made their debuts this month, Stroud was the only one to remain fully healthy through three games, and also had the most consistent performance. Stroud had a 64.5 completion percentage, recording four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 906 passing yards are the third-most by a rookie QB in their first three games, and his 121 pass attempts are the most without an interception in a player's first three starts in league history. He finished up the month of September with his first career win, upsetting the reigning AFC South champion Jaguars with a 280-yard, two-TD performance in Week 3.