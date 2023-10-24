Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell: Jordan Addison's TD catch a 'game-changing play' in win over 49ers

But in the third quarter Vikings fans collectively held their breath after Addison left the game with an apparent injury, going to the locker room after falling hard on a diving catch attempt. Luckily, it was just cramping, and after getting treatment, Addison returned in the fourth quarter.

He capped off his night by hauling in a key third-down conversion catch on the Vikings' final drive, helping to run down the clock late in the game as Minnesota held on for the win, knocking off the 49ers for their second loss in as many weeks.

"Jordan's been everything that I hoped for from the moment I put on the time from his time in college, but he's been more than that," O'Connell said. "He's been really taking on a role within our team, within our offense, he's earned an incredible amount of trust from Kirk and the rest of our guys, Jordan was fantastic tonight, and this is for sure a performance he can build on for the future."

Addison, the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, had already had a solid start to his first year in the NFL, having recorded 277 receiving yards and four touchdowns coming into Monday's game.

But with a hamstring injury landing star wideout Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, Addison has been tabbed to fill his teammate's big shoes, and fill them he did, putting together a dominant performance in Minnesota's second game without Jefferson and doing so against one of the best defenses in the league.

"You've got to step up when it's your time, and our first-round receiver, he has to step it up, and he showed up tonight," safety Camryn Bynum said after the game in an interview with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "We know he's capable of all that, and always a baller. We expect that out of him, and really he's a dawg. We expect that, and he's going to keep ballin'."