2024 NFL Draft order: Packers in line for highest pick in 18 years

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 0-6 (.585 strength of schedule)
Panthers' Week 8 opponent: vs. Texans
Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, Edge, WR, TE
Chicago ranks 31st in the league with 10 sacks and veteran edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Rasheem Green are heading into free agency. Finding young talent that fits the defensive scheme should be a high priority.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, Edge, OG
Week 8 opponent: vs. Ravens
While rookie receiver Michael Wilson has shown potential, his position group will likely undergo a transformation in 2024. Marquise Brown is an impending free agent and former second-round pick Rondale Moore has not been a world-beater, catching two passes for just two yards and rushing four times for 24 yards against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Week 8 opponent: at Chargers
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, CB, S, C
Week 8 opponent: vs. Chiefs
The Broncos will likely search for players to complement Pat Surtain II at cornerback next year, especially with Fabian Moreau and K'Waun Williams not under contract for 2024.
Biggest needs: RB, WR, OL, Edge, S
Week 8 opponent: vs. Jets
The fact that the Giants signed Justin Pugh "off the couch," in his words, showed how desperate the team is for offensive linemen. They could be looking for tackles and interior help to bolster the group's depth via free agency and the draft next spring.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, TE, WR, RB
Week 8 opponent: at Dolphins
New England surprised the Bills in Week 7, but the team is still missing a true difference-maker at the running back spot. Rhamondre Stevenson’s backup, Ezekiel Elliott, is playing on a one-year deal. On Sunday, 20 of the Patriots’ 96 rushing yards came from one tote by receiver Demario Douglas.
Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, WR, CB
Week 8 opponent: vs. Vikings
The Packers' young receivers have been inconsistent in their production. Even if they improve as the season wears on, the team must add more talent to push Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks for playing time in 2024.
Biggest needs: DT, RB, WR, OT, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Falcons
Jeffery Simmons is still a problem for offensive lines, but the depth on Tennessee's front must be improved. Teair Tart has flashed, as well, but could sign elsewhere as a free agent after the season.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, C, DT, WR
Week 8 opponent: vs. Bears
The Chargers gave up 415 yards through the air and four passing TDs against the Chiefs on Sunday. While that's not all on the cornerbacks, the team's depth at that spot is severely lacking since trading J.C. Jackson to the Patriots.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, LB, OG
Week 8 opponent: at Colts
Right now, the Saints rely too heavily on Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill to move the ball through the air. New Orleans has a completion rate of just 58 percent when targeting wide receivers this season, the fourth-lowest mark in the league, per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: OT, C, RB, CB, DT
Week 8 opponent: at Lions
Josh Jacobs is playing on a one-year deal this season (averaging 2.9 yards per tote). Former fourth-round pick Zamir White might be in line for a bigger role if Jacobs does not return in 2024, but the Raiders could be investing some draft capital in the offensive backfield in that scenario.
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, OT, IOL, TE
Week 8 opponent: vs. Eagles
The up-and-down Commanders gave up six sacks and ran for just 76 yards in a 14-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday. I expect the offensive line to be rebuilt in 2024, with starting guard Saahdiq Charles due to become a free agent and other spots potentially up for grabs unless things turn around this year.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, CB, RB
Week 8 opponent: at Packers
Danielle Hunter might be dealt before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. He and fellow edge rushers Marcus Davenport and D.J. Wonnum are scheduled to be free agents, so Minnesota is likely to be in the market at the position before next season.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, DT, S
Week 8 opponent: at Cowboys
The cornerback spot will require attention in the offseason. Veterans Duke Shelley and Ahkello Witherspoon are up for free agency and young players Cobie Durant and Tre Tomlinson are unproven.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, S, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Saints
The Browns rushed for 150 yards and three scores against the Colts on Sunday -- without Nick Chubb. The defensive tackle group, aside from DeForest Buckner, must be enhanced in the spring.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, IOL
Week 8 opponent: at 49ers
As good as the Bengals' receivers are, the lack of talent at the tight end spot is a drag on the offense. Tanner Hudson, Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox have a total of 16 catches for 107 yards and no scores this season.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR
Week 8 opponent: at Giants
The Jets' quarterback situation was expected to be solidified by Aaron Rodgers. But even if he returns from injury sooner than many expected, he’ll still turn 40 in December and Zach Wilson has yet to prove he’s up to the job whenever Rodgers steps away.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 3-3 (.585)
Texans' Week 8 opponent: at Panthers
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, WR, LB, S
Week 8 opponent: at Bills
The interior of the Buccaneers' offensive line has not been a strength so far this season. I’m expecting 2023 second-round pick Cody Mauch to be paired with a mix of free-agent acquisitions and draft picks in 2024.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB, Edge, LB
Week 8 opponent: at Titans
Drake London is growing into an excellent receiver, but Atlanta's recent trade for impending free agent Van Jefferson highlighted the team's lack of depth at the position.
Biggest needs: DT, S, CB, Edge, WR
Week 8 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Long-time starter Micah Hyde turns 33 in December and will enter free agency unless he and the Bills work out an extension. Fellow starter Jordan Poyer is due to become a free agent after next season, so adding another young safety could be on the to-do list this offseason.
Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, WR, DT
Week 8 opponent: vs. Browns
Seattle selected Anthony Bradford in the fourth round this year with the hopes he could be a mauler in the run game. Veterans Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis are impending free agents, though, so the Seahawks could once again be looking for a guard in the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, CB, DT
Week 8 opponent: vs. Rams
Dallas parted with Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason with the hope that Tony Pollard would become the bell cow. He's averaging just 3.9 yards per carry with two scores in six games playing on the franchise tag, however, so Jerry Jones will be facing a decision on whether to stick with Pollard or find another playmaker.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 4-2 (.564)
Browns' Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks
Texans' biggest needs: CB, DT, Edge, TE, OT
Dalton Schultz was a nice signing for Houston, but he inked a one-year deal. C.J. Stroud's progression would be enhanced with a major threat at tight end, so the Texans should find one in the draft if they don’t re-sign the veteran.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, IOL, WR, OT, DT
Week 8 opponent: vs. Jaguars
Joey Porter Jr. is a keeper at cornerback, but the Steelers should look to improve the rest of the outside defenders in 2024. Patrick Peterson is signed through next season, but veterans Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan could leave via free agency.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, S, WR
Week 8 opponent: vs. Patriots
Starters Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are ticketed for free agency, so it will be interesting to see if the team invests in them or searches for young replacements to join Zach Sieler up front.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, CB, TE, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Bengals
San Francisco recently acquired soon-to-be 31-year-old Randy Gregory from Denver to bolster a thin group of edge rushers, but adding more young talent at the position seems prudent.
Biggest needs: OG, WR, CB, DT, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders
The Lions are short on dependable playmakers at wide receiver other than Amon-Ra St. Brown. Second-year player Jameson Williams was targeted six times in the team's loss to Baltimore but did not have a catch. Detroit needs him to make plays. Keep in mind St. Brown’s contract expires after the 2024 season.
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, OG, DT
Week 8 opponent: at Steelers
Former first-round edge rusher Josh Allen is in the final year of his contract, as is Dawuane Smoot, and the Jaguars did not pick up K'Lavon Chaisson's fifth-year option. Jacksonville could be searching for a pass rusher to help 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker pressure quarterbacks.
Biggest needs: RB, CB, WR, DT, OG
Week 8 opponent: at Cardinals
Baltimore's receivers, other than rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers, are a series of question marks. Will Rashod Bateman step forward? Can veterans Nelson Agholor and/or Odell Beckham Jr. play at a high level? Is Devin Duvernay more than a solid returner? The rest of this season will help the team decide how to handle their 2024 depth chart.
Biggest needs: DT, OT, CB, WR, Edge
Week 8 opponent: at Broncos
The Chiefs reacquired Mecole Hardman to help the receiving corps, but he’s scheduled to reach free agency after the season, and last year's midseason acquisition, Kadarius Toney, is not contributing much (averaging 2.6 catches for 15 yards through seven games).
Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, IOL
Week 8 opponent: at Commanders
GM Howie Roseman signed veteran Julio Jones after upcoming free agent Quez Watkins was placed on injured reserve. Olamide Zaccheaus could also end up elsewhere in 2024, so Roseman will be searching for depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the offseason.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, CB, IOL
Week 8 opponent: vs. Texans
Adam Thielen has been a welcome addition to the Panthers' receiving corps, but impending free agents DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. probably need to step up their game if they are to be part of the plan for young QB Bryce Young beyond 2023.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: S, Edge, DT, OT, WR
Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks
The Browns' long-term future at offensive tackle is murky. They exercised the fifth-year option on left tackle Jedrick Wills' rookie contract, but will they extend him past 2024? Right tackle Jack Conklin is out for the season with an ACL tear, marking the third time in his eight-year career that he will not play more than nine games in a season, though rookie Dawand Jones could lock down that spot.