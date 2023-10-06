Around the NFL

Broncos trading OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

Published: Oct 06, 2023
Around the NFL Staff

The Denver Broncos are trading pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.

Denver is sending Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to San Francisco for a 2024 sixth-round pick, per Pelissero.

Gregory's trade to San Francisco comes days after it was reported Denver was releasing the 30-year-old. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March 2022, generating three sacks in 10 games with the team.

Around the NFL will have more the trade soon.

